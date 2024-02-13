How NASA’s moon landing with Intuitive Machines will help pave the way for Artemis astronaut missions
SpaceX will launch Intuitive Machines’ robotic lander toward the moon on Feb. 14. Here’s how the mission will help NASA prep for crewed moon missions later in the decade.
