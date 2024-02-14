Satellite News

SpaceX delays Crew-8 astronaut launch for NASA to Feb. 28 to make way for private moon mission

NASA will launch the Crew-8 astronauts nearly a week later, on Feb. 28, to “deconflict” from the expected launch date of a robotic moon mission with agency science on board.

