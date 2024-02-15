This astronaut took 5 spacewalks. Now, he’s helping make spacesuits for future ISS crews (exclusive)
Retired NASA astronaut John “Danny” Olivas says he wants to give back in what he thinks is his final career move: developing spacesuits with Collins Aerospace for ISS and moon missions.
