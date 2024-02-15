Watch NASA unfurl basketball-court-sized solar sail for deep space propulsion (video)
NASA and Redwire Space successfully deployed a massive solar sail in a test, potentially paving the way for this revolutionary propulsion technology to be used for deep space transportation.
