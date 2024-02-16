China eyes May 2024 launch for 1st-ever lunar sample-return mission to moon’s far side
Chang’e-6 is expected to launch in May 2024 and touch down on the moon’s far side to collect samples of lunar material to be returned to Earth for study.
