Could the solar system be teeming with interstellar objects? We’ll soon find out (op-ed)

Friday, February 16th, 2024

With JWST and other telescopes, we now have the tools to tell the difference between an intelligent visitor and an interstellar ‘dark comet’ like ‘Oumuamua. Let’s not get fooled.

