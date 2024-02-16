Satellite News

Russia’s plans for space-based nuclear weapon to target satellites spark concern in US Congress

Members of the United States Congress have raised warnings about Russia’s plans to develop and deploy a space-based nuclear weapon designed to disable satellites in orbit.

