SpaceX and NASA say Crew-8 astronauts won’t launch to ISS until March 1 after private moonshot

Submit on Friday, February 16th, 2024 22:11

SpaceX and NASA postponed the launch of their joint Crew-8 mission to the ISS to no earlier than March 1 due to the recent IM-1 private moon lander launch.

