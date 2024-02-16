SpaceX and NASA say Crew-8 astronauts won’t launch to ISS until March 1 after private moonshot
Submit on Friday, February 16th, 2024 22:11
SpaceX and NASA postponed the launch of their joint Crew-8 mission to the ISS to no earlier than March 1 due to the recent IM-1 private moon lander launch.
