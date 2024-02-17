Get a sneak peek inside the Artemis 2 spacecraft that will fly astronauts to the moon for the 1st time in 50 years (photos)
NASA just released photos of the Orion spacecraft that will send four astronauts around the moon on the Artemis 2 mission, which will lift off no earlier than September 2025.
