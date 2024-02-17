Satellite News

ISS astronauts show what it’s like to capture a spacecraft with a robotic arm (video)

Saturday, February 17th, 2024 02:11

Canadarm2 berthed a Cygnus cargo spacecraft on the International Space Station on Feb. 1. This is what it looked like, in space and from the orbiting complex.

