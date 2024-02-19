Satellite News

Big, doomed satellite seen from space as it tumbles towards a fiery reentry on Feb. 21 (photos)

Submit on Monday, February 19th, 2024

Non-Earth imaging company HEO Robotics captured breathtaking images of ESA’s ERS-2 satellite as it tumbles towards an atmospheric reentry on Feb. 21.

