Our universe is merging with ‘baby universes’, causing it to expand, new theoretical study suggests
Submit on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 22:11
The universe is expanding faster and faster, but not all scientists agree that dark energy is the cause. Perhaps, instead, our universe keeps colliding with and absorbing smaller ‘baby universes,’ a new theoretical study suggests.
