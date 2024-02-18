Watch trailer for ‘Space: The Longest Goodbye,’ new film exploring astronaut mental health (video)
Submit on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 21:11
The new documentary ‘Space: The Longest Goodbye’ looks at how long-term space missions, such as a trip to Mars, could affect astronaut mental health.
This entry was posted on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.