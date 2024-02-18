Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

I put Abisko’s ‘cloud-busting weapon’ to the test during a Sweden northern lights adventure and was not disappointed

Submit on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 18:11

High in the Arctic Circle lies Abisko National Park, Sweden. The unique microclimate of the region means clear skies are more likely which is great news for those wishing to see the northern lights.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«