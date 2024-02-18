I put Abisko’s ‘cloud-busting weapon’ to the test during a Sweden northern lights adventure and was not disappointed
Submit on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 18:11
High in the Arctic Circle lies Abisko National Park, Sweden. The unique microclimate of the region means clear skies are more likely which is great news for those wishing to see the northern lights.
This entry was posted on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.