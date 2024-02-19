NASA’s twin spacecraft will go to the ends of the Earth to combat climate change
Submit on Monday, February 19th, 2024 21:11
In Spring 2024, NASA will launch two tiny twin satellites as part of the PREFIRE mission that will journey to the poles to collect data that will help monitor climate change.
