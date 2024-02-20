SpaceX to launch Indonesian communications satellite today
SpaceX plans to launch the Merah Putih 2 satellite for Indonesian communications company Telkomsat today (Feb. 20) during a two-hour window that opens at 3:11 p.m. EST (2011 GMT).
