Big, dead satellite predicted to fall to Earth today. Will any debris survive the fiery reentry?
Submit on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 21:11
A European Space Agency spacecraft is making an uncontrolled nosedive into Earth’s atmosphere – with elements of the 2.3-ton spent satellite likely to survive the plunge into purgatory.
