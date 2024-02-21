Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket put a satellite in the wrong orbit in December. Now we know why.
Submit on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 05:11
A software issue caused Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket to deploy a satellite into the wrong orbit on its four-ever launch this past December, company representatives said.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.