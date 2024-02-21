Satellite News

Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket put a satellite in the wrong orbit in December. Now we know why.

A software issue caused Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket to deploy a satellite into the wrong orbit on its four-ever launch this past December, company representatives said.

