Sian Proctor on her legacy of being the 1st Black woman to pilot a spacecraft
Submit on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 05:11
Sian Proctor spoke to Space.com about her captivating story of a woman who soared past barriers to pave the way for more diversity and inclusivity in space.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.