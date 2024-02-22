Astronauts celebrate success of 1st surgery robot on ISS: ‘It’s a real game-changer’
Space delays during surgery? No sweat. A team of surgeons showed a robot can safely slice through rubber bands in space, in research that could one day help faraway astronauts.
