Astronauts celebrate success of 1st surgery robot on ISS: ‘It’s a real game-changer’

Submit on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 22:11

Space delays during surgery? No sweat. A team of surgeons showed a robot can safely slice through rubber bands in space, in research that could one day help faraway astronauts.

