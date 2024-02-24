Do you want to spend a year inside a mock Mars base for science? If so, NASA wants you.
NASA is seeking applicants for its year-long CHAPEA 2 mock Mars mission, which is expected to kick off in spring 2025. Applications are open to the public through April 2, 2024.
