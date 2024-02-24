Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lander tipped over on the moon during ‘spicy’ lunar landing
Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus moon lander apparently settled on its side during its historic Feb. 22 touchdown, but the spacecraft remains operational on the lunar surface.
