Radar could help scientists find potentially threatening asteroids. Here’s how
Submit on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 22:12
Ground-based radar systems could play a major role in planetary defense, spotting asteroids on a cataclysmic collision course with Earth by bouncing radio waves off them to get position and velocity measurements.
