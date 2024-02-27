Satellite News

Radar could help scientists find potentially threatening asteroids. Here’s how

Ground-based radar systems could play a major role in planetary defense, spotting asteroids on a cataclysmic collision course with Earth by bouncing radio waves off them to get position and velocity measurements.

