India completes critical test for Gaganyaan flight crewed by humanoid robot later this year
Wednesday, February 28th, 2024
Early last week, ISRO successfully completed the final test to qualify its Gaganyaan rocket engine, approving it to be capable of safely ferrying astronauts to space.
