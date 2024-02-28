NASA’s Dana Weigel will be the 1st female ISS program manager
Submit on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 03:11
NASA’s Dana Weigel will helm the International Space Station program for NASA. She will succeed Joel Montalbano, who will take on an associate administrator position in April.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.