Private Odysseus moon lander broke a leg during historic touchdown. ‘He’s a scrappy little dude.’ (new photos)
Submit on Thursday, February 29th, 2024 06:11
Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus moon lander overcame a number of hurdles during its epic Feb. 22 touchdown, including one or more broken legs.
