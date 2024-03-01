Astronaut Scott Kelly on advising Apple’s new space thriller ‘Constellation’
Submit on Friday, March 1st, 2024 23:11
Scott Kelly recently returned to the International Space Station during a trip to Berlin. The replica was built for the off-Earth scenes in “Constellation,” the psychological thriller on Apple TV+.
