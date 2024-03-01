Goodnight, Odysseus. Intuitive Machines’ private moon lander goes offline — but could it rise again?
Intuitive Machines has shut down its robotic Odysseus lander, which last week became the first-ever private spacecraft to touch down softly on the moon.
