SpaceX Starship docking system readies for moon missions in tests with NASA
Submit on Friday, March 1st, 2024 03:11
Ahead of the Artemis 3 lunar landing mission, hardware from SpaceX’s Starship was used to simulate dockings with NASA’s Orion crew capsule. The two will rendezvous above the moon.
This entry was posted on Friday, March 1st, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.