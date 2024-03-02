Adam Sandler’s ‘Spaceman’ used NASA artifacts to create sci-fi film’s spaceship
There is a scene in “Spaceman” where Adam Sandler, playing a Czech astronaut, floats by a brown duffle bag. What sets the bag apart is that it is an authentic piece of space equipment.
