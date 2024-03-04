SpaceX launches Crew-8 astronaut mission to International Space Station for NASA (video)
SpaceX launched its latest crewed flight toward the International Space Station at 10:53 p.m. ET tonight (March 3), carrying four astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft.
