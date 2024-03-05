‘Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection’ blasts its way into our galaxy on March 14
A remastered “Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection” arrives on March 14, offering players the chance to take part in massive online battles in the galaxy far, far away.
