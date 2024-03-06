Is it time for a new Outer Space Treaty? Reports of Russian nuclear space weapon raise questions
Submit on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 18:11
Reports of a potential Russian nuclear space weapon recently ignited discussions about the Outer Space Treaty, an international agreement that set the norms for behavior in space.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.