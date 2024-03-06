NASA graduates new astronaut class as it begins recruiting for more
Submit on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 03:11
“The Flies” are ready to fly, so NASA is in need of some new flyboys (and gals). As the space agency welcomed its latest astronauts into its corps, NASA announced it is again accepting applications.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.