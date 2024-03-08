Icy asteroids help the James Webb Space Telescope uncover Neptune’s history
Submit on Friday, March 8th, 2024 05:11
By honing in on Mors-Somnus, a binary pair of icy asteroids that originated within the Kuiper Belt, the James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered secrets surrounding the evolution of Neptune and other icy bodies.
This entry was posted on Friday, March 8th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.