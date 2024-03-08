Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Icy asteroids help the James Webb Space Telescope uncover Neptune’s history

Submit on Friday, March 8th, 2024 05:11

By honing in on Mors-Somnus, a binary pair of icy asteroids that originated within the Kuiper Belt, the James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered secrets surrounding the evolution of Neptune and other icy bodies.

Related posts:

  1. NASA cancels multibillion-dollar on-orbit satellite servicing mission
  2. Save 28% on these Celestron EclipSmart solar binoculars ahead of the April 8 solar eclipse
  3. Fly me to the moon: NASA accepting astronaut applications (video)
  4. SpaceX to push the envelope on 3rd Starship test flight

This entry was posted on Friday, March 8th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»