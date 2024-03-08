SpaceX employee sues company for alleged sexual discrimination, retaliation
Submit on Friday, March 8th, 2024 21:11
SpaceX employee Michelle Dopak has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging, among other things, that the company retaliated against her for reporting sexual harassment.
This entry was posted on Friday, March 8th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.