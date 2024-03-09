Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The next chapter of lunar exploration could forever change the moon — and our relationship to it (op-ed)

Submit on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 21:11

Will we responsibly and sustainably protect future generations’ ability to practice scientific and cultural traditions on, near or in relation to the moon?

Related posts:

  1. 6 reasons why the 2024 total solar eclipse could be the best eclipse for hundreds of years
  2. Satellite snaps eerily circular holes in the clouds above Florida. What caused them?
  3. Big, dead satellite’s crash was a space-junk wakeup call, experts say
  4. Oldest ‘dead’ galaxy ever seen defies current models of the ancient universe

This entry was posted on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»