After a successful moon voyage, NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft helps prepares for the next (video)

Artemis 1’s Orion spacecraft circled the moon in 2022, but its mission is not over. Ahead of the Artemis 2 astronaut mission in 2025, the vehicle is back in testing to ensure it’s safe for humans.

