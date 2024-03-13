Splashdown practice for Artemis 2 moon mission ‘an incredible experience,’ new NASA astronaut says (exclusive)
Former U.S. cyclist Christina Birch’s first major astronaut assignment will be helping to develop moon spacecraft. She practiced splashdowns in the open water in February 2024.
