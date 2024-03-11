Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Watch live as SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts undock from the ISS today

March 11th, 2024

SpaceX Crew-7’s astronauts are scheduled to leave the International Space Station March 11 and you can watch the whole thing live. Their return to Earth may occur as soon as March 12.

