Watch live as SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts undock from the ISS today
Submit on Monday, March 11th, 2024 21:11
SpaceX Crew-7’s astronauts are scheduled to leave the International Space Station March 11 and you can watch the whole thing live. Their return to Earth may occur as soon as March 12.
This entry was posted on Monday, March 11th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.