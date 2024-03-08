‘Space: The Longest Goodbye’ is an intimate glimpse at how astronauts cope with isolation (review)
A review of director Ido Mizrahy’s new documentary, “Space: The Longest Goodbye,” which examines the toll that long-duration spaceflight can have on mental health.
