Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

These Lego Ideas SLS rocket, Kerbal Space Program and ‘The Martian’ concepts are incredible, and we hope they get made

Submit on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 00:11

‘The Martian,’ Kerbal Space Program, and NASA’s Space Launch System rocket are among awesome space-themed Lego Ideas concepts up for submission right now.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Constellation’ season 1 episode 5 review: Less paranoia, more reveals
  2. How do some black holes get so big? The James Webb Space Telescope may have an answer
  3. SpaceX to push the envelope on 3rd Starship test flight
  4. Icy asteroids help the James Webb Space Telescope uncover Neptune’s history

This entry was posted on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»