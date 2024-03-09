Here’s how to see ‘horned’ comet 12P/Pons-Brooks in the night sky this month (video)
All you’ll need to see comet 12P/Pons-Brooks this month, besides fair weather and a little luck, are good binoculars or a telescope and sky map to help guide you.
