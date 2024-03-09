Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Pentagon UFO office finds ‘no empirical evidence’ for alien technology in new report

Submit on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 01:11

The Pentagon’s UFO office says there is no evidence for claims that any sightings represent extraterrestrial technology or that the government possesses crashed alien spacecraft.

Related posts:

  1. How do some black holes get so big? The James Webb Space Telescope may have an answer
  2. SpaceX to push the envelope on 3rd Starship test flight
  3. Best solar binoculars 2024: Ideal for the April 8 solar eclipse
  4. Widespread solar storm struck spacecraft near the sun, Earth and even Mars

This entry was posted on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«