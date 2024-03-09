Pentagon UFO office finds ‘no empirical evidence’ for alien technology in new report
Submit on Saturday, March 9th, 2024
The Pentagon’s UFO office says there is no evidence for claims that any sightings represent extraterrestrial technology or that the government possesses crashed alien spacecraft.
