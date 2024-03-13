You could win a chance to watch 2024’s total solar eclipse from a jet. Here’s how
Submit on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 01:11
Public charter jet service JSX has opened up a sweepstakes for its total solar eclipse flight in Dallas, Texas. There will be 6 winners, and each winner can bring a guest.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.