Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Dark Energy Camera captures record-breaking image of a dead star’s scattered remains

Submit on Thursday, March 14th, 2024 02:11

The Vela supernova remnant looks breathtaking in this image from the powerful DECam, revealing intricacies in debris that resulted from the destruction of a massive star 11,000 years ago.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«