Dark Energy Camera captures record-breaking image of a dead star’s scattered remains
Submit on Thursday, March 14th, 2024 02:11
The Vela supernova remnant looks breathtaking in this image from the powerful DECam, revealing intricacies in debris that resulted from the destruction of a massive star 11,000 years ago.
