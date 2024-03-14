Satellite News

‘Like planning a giant wedding:’ How NASA astronaut Anil Menon helped SpaceX with 1st U.S. splashdown in 45 years (exclusive)

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

In 2020, while COVID was at its height, two NASA astronauts splashed down in a SpaceX Crew Dragon for the first time ever. New agency astronaut Anil Menon was on the medical team.

