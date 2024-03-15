IceCube might’ve caught 7 exotic ‘ghost particles’ as they pierced through Earth
Submit on Friday, March 15th, 2024 03:11
The IceCube facility may have caught evidence of seven elusive ghosts. There is nothing supernatural about them, however. They’re “ghost particles,” or neutrinos, that come from powerful cosmic sources.
This entry was posted on Friday, March 15th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.