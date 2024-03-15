Satellite News

IceCube might’ve caught 7 exotic ‘ghost particles’ as they pierced through Earth

Submit on Friday, March 15th, 2024 03:11

The IceCube facility may have caught evidence of seven elusive ghosts. There is nothing supernatural about them, however. They’re “ghost particles,” or neutrinos, that come from powerful cosmic sources.

