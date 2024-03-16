Artemis 2 moon astronauts celebrate engine test for future lunar missions (video)
Artemis 2 moon astronauts Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch watched a dramatic engine fire in Mississippi on March 6. The test will prepare NASA for future lunar landings.
