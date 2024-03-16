Satellite News

Mercury slammed by gargantuan eruption from the sun’s hidden far side, possibly triggering ‘X-ray auroras’

Saturday, March 16th, 2024

A gigantic plasma eruption from the sun’s hidden far side recently launched a sizable coronal mass ejection that slammed into Mercury, potentially triggering invisible X-ray auroras around the planet’s rocky surface.

